(Bloomberg) -- The University of Oxford spin-out that designed AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine is seeking a valuation as high as $613 million in its initial public offering in the U.S., a move to help fund trials for new directions in cancer and other diseases.

Vaccitech Plc is set to offer 6.5 million American depository shares for as much $18 each, and will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It will use the proceeds to advance the development of its vaccines for hepatitis B virus, human papillomavirus and prostate cancer.

The rush to develop shots that prevent Covid-19 has put vaccine developers around the world in the spotlight. While not yet cleared in the U.S., the vaccine has been seen as a key to halting the pandemic around the world because of its low price and ease of storage at refrigerator temperatures.

A funding round in March backed by M&G Investment Management, Tencent, Gilead Sciences Inc., Monaco Constitutional Reserve Fund, Future Planet Capital and Oxford Sciences Innovation raised $168 million for Vaccitech.

