A nurse checks a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for air bubbles at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Friday, March 12, 2021. Thailand’s Health Ministry said that the nation would temporarily halt the use of AstraZeneca Plc vaccines until there’s more clarity from the investigations of possible blood clots. The Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and some of his cabinet members who were scheduled to get their AstraZeneca shots today have postponed their appointments after suspensions of the vaccine in some European countries, including in Denmark, Italy and Norway. Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg
AstraZeneca Plc said a “careful” review of all available data of the more than 17 million people in the European Union and the U.K. it has vaccinated against so far against Covid-19 shows no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia.
The company says it is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine.
