AstraZeneca Plc said a “careful” review of all available data of the more than 17 million people in the European Union and the U.K. it has vaccinated against so far against Covid-19 shows no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia.

The company says it is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine.

