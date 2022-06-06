(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital has hired Christina Dix, Bank of America Corp.’s head of health care investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Dix will join the private equity firm as a managing director and co-lead its European health care investments alongside Ben Kunstler, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. She was at Bank of America for nearly two decades, her LinkedIn profile shows.

Bank of America ranks second among advisers on takeovers of European health care companies over the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s working with GSK Plc on the spinoff of its consumer health care business.

The firm is advising Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis AG as it weighs options for its generic drug unit Sandoz, Bloomberg News has reported. Fresenius SE is also working with Bank of America on its plans to sell a minority stake in Helios, Europe’s largest private hospital operator, people with knowledge of the matter said in April.

Bain, which manages about $160 billion in assets, is an active investor in the health-care industry. Its portfolio includes companies ranging from generics manufacturer Stada Arzneimittel AG to health information technology company Athenahealth Inc.

Bank of America has appointed Roy Wouters as the new head of EMEA health care investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. Wouters, who will be based in London, joined the firm in 2006 as a first-year analyst on the team.

Dix is leaving Bank of America to pursue other interests, according to the memo. A representative for the lender confirmed the contents of the memo, while a spokesperson for Bain declined to comment.

(Updates with BofA replacement from sixth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.