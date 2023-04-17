You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Apr 17, 2023
Bali Considers Tourist Entry Tax After Crackdown on Bad Behavior
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is considering a tourism levy for visitors to Bali, adding another potential hurdle for holidaymakers after the island cracked down on traffic and visa breaches.
The tax would raise funds for conservation projects including mangrove and coral reef replanting to ensure visitors would have a positive impact on the local environment, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said late Monday. Indonesia is looking to Thailand’s example as a guide, said Nia Niscaya, a deputy for strategic policy at the ministry.
The timing and magnitude of the tax is still under discussion, Uno added.
Dozens of tourists have been deported from Bali in the last few weeks as the government steps up law enforcement against foreigners who misuse their visas to work onshore, break traffic rules and violate religious sites.
