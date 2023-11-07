{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Nov 7, 2023

    Ballard Power Systems reports Q3 loss, revenue up nearly 30% from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Jason Mann discusses Ballard Power Systems

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Ballard Power Systems Inc. reported a larger loss in its latest quarter compared with a year ago despite a nearly 30 per cent rise in revenue.

    The fuel cell company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it lost US$62.5 million or 21 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of US$42.9 million or 14 cents per share a year earlier.

    Total fuel cell products and services revenue amounted to US$27.6 million, up from $21.3 million in the same quarter last year.

    Ballard says heavy duty mobility revenue was up 67 per cent at US$21.1 million, helped by higher rail and marine revenue, partially offset by lower bus and truck revenue.

    The company's stationary segment fell five per cent to US$2.9 million as lower sales in North America were partially offset by higher revenue in Europe.

    Emerging and other markets revenue fell 37 per cent to US$3.6 million due to lower shipments to Europe.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.