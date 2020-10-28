The Bank of Canada reinforced its commitment to keep interest rates at historic lows over the next few years, but said it will make a number of technical adjustments to its bond purchase program that should maintain the current level of stimulus.

In a policy statement Wednesday, officials led by Governor Tiff Macklem held the central bank’s overnight interest rate at 0.25 per cent, reiterating they will keep it there for years. In a surprise move, however, they pledged to pare back their purchases of government bonds to a minimum $4 billion a week, down from US$5 billion. They will also shift their asset purchases to long-term bonds, which typically is a more stimulative form of quantitative easing.

The net effect will be a wash, the Bank of Canada said. “The Governing Council judges that, with these combined adjustments, the QE program is providing at least as much monetary stimulus as before,” according to the statement.

The adjustment may seek to address concerns that the central bank’s asset purchase program is too large for the size of the nation’s outstanding bond market.

The Bank of Canada reiterated its commitment to keeping its overnight rate at near zero until economic slack is absorbed and the two per cent inflation target is sustainably achieved -- something that it said isn’t forecast to take place until 2023. It also recommitted to purchasing bonds until the recovery is “well underway.”