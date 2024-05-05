(Bloomberg) -- An Indian Air Force member died after a convoy was attacked by militants in the Northern state of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, as the state gears up for elections this month.

Five IAF soldiers were wounded in the gunfight with terrorists who attacked the vehicles near Shahsitar, in the Poonch district, according to an update on the Indian Air Force’s X page. One of them succumbed after the injured were moved to the nearest military hospital.

Search operations by local military units remain underway, according to the IAF X account.

Read more: In Jammu, Modi Seeks Approval for Kashmir Decision: India Votes

In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first rally in Kashmir after his government revoked the region’s special status and autonomy by scrapping Article 370 nearly five years ago. The national elections are currently underway and will run through June 1.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.