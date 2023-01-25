It's the right decision for the Bank of Canada to hike by 25bps today: Andrew McCreath

The Bank of Canada raised interest rates for an eighth consecutive and potentially final time, saying it expects to move to the sidelines and weigh the impact of its rapid tightening.

Policymakers led by Governor Tiff Macklem increased the benchmark overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, the highest level in nearly 15 years.

While the quarter percentage point hike matched expectations of markets and economists, most analysts didn’t see the central bank explicitly declaring a potential end point.

Canadian government bond yields fell as investors digested the central bank’s indication it will hold rates while assessing how the economy evolves. The loonie dropped as much as 0.4 per cent to $1.3425 for a U.S. dollar after the decision.

Inflation is now forecast to fall back into the central bank’s 1 per cent to 3 per cent target by midyear and return to the 2 per cent target in 2024. Officials flagged falling 3-month measures as a signal that core inflation has peaked.

In the quarterly monetary policy report published alongside the decision, officials said the economy is still overheating. But growth is expected to decelerate rapidly as rate hikes weigh on household spending and help to bring inflation back within the bank’s inflation target by the middle of this year.

“If economic developments evolve broadly in line with the MPR outlook, Governing Council expects to hold the policy rate at its current level,” the bank said in the rate statement.

Still, policymakers cautioned more hikes may be needed if economic data surprise to the upside. The bank “is prepared to increase the policy rate further if needed to return inflation to the 2 per cent target.”

The conditional pause — the first among Group of Seven central banks — suggests policymakers are convinced the current rate is restrictive enough to restore price stability.

In their report, officials raised their estimate of economic growth in 2022 to 3.6 per cent and forecast a 1 per cent expansion this year, up from 3.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent in their October projections. The chances of two consecutive quarters of negative growth, a so-called technical recession, are nonetheless seen as “roughly the same” as a small expansion in 2023.

Importantly, policymakers flagged slowing 3-month measures of core inflation as evidence underlying price pressures have peaked. Global supply chain conditions and lower energy prices are also reasons the central bank sees inflation coming down “significantly” this year.

The Bank of Canada, which led its global peers in raising rates rapidly last year, could now be laying out a blueprint for how they pivot to pausing.

Globally, the economic outlook is improving amid Europe’s resilience during an energy crisis, China’s reopening, and subsiding inflationary pressures from declining commodity prices and easing supply challenges.

For Canada, assessing the balance of risks between over and under-tightening monetary policy is complicated by a mixed data picture. While headline inflation has fallen to 6.3 per cent from a peak of 8.1 per cent in June, expectations remain elevated. A tight labor market continued to add jobs at the end of last year, and there’s little evidence yet of any rapid gearing down of economic growth that could allow supply to catch up with demand.

Still, Canadian households — among the most indebted among advanced countries — continue to feel the pinch of higher rates and rising prices for shelter and food. The nation’s housing activity has slowed considerably, and consumption spending is expected to decline further.

“There is growing evidence that restrictive monetary policy is slowing activity, especially household spending,” the bank said in its statement.

Officials flagged sticker services price inflation as the biggest upside risk to their outlook.

Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers will shed more light on the bank’s thinking in a press conference at 11 a.m. in Ottawa.

Wednesday decision marks the first time in the Bank of Canada’s history that the public will get a glimpse of its interest-rate setting process, joining central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England in sharing records of their policy meetings. A minutes-like summary of the bank’s deliberations will be published on Feb. 8.