Barrick CEO says he has 'no intention' of pursuing Teck Deal

Barrick Gold Corp.’s top executive is closely watching the takeover battle for Teck Resources Ltd. but has no plans to pursue the Canadian base metals producer, which has drawn a US$23 billion offer from Glencore Plc.

“We’re certainly learning from it and watching how that progresses,” Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said Wednesday in a BNN Bloomberg TV interview. “Right now we have no intention to join that process.”

Bristow said a lot of people are interested in Teck, though Glencore’s proposal carries a lot of synergies — including coal and copper assets in Chile — that means the deal “makes sense.”