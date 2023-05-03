Barrick Gold Corp.’s top executive is closely watching the takeover battle for Teck Resources Ltd. but has no plans to pursue the Canadian base metals producer, which has drawn a US$23 billion offer from Glencore Plc.

“We’re certainly learning from it and watching how that progresses,” Barrick Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said Wednesday in a BNN Bloomberg TV interview. “Right now we have no intention to join that process.”

Bristow said a lot of people are interested in Teck, though Glencore’s proposal carries a lot of synergies — including coal and copper assets in Chile — that means the deal “makes sense.”