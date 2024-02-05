(Bloomberg) -- South Korea has all the ingredients to be at the front of the electric car revolution: national champions leading the shift in Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., cheap electricity and abundant charging stations.

Yet EV sales slipped last year for the first time since 2017 — dipping 0.1% to 157,823 units — according to data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association. While high prices and rising interest rates helped cool demand, two of the biggest factors standing in the way of drivers ditching their gasoline cars for an EV are safety concerns and a lack of fast chargers.

According to a survey conducted by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority published in November, around half of EV owners said their biggest safety concern is a fire caused by a car crash, or during charging.

Several high-profile incidents have stoked that worry. In 2022, an electric van that had finished charging but remained plugged in caught fire in the parking lot of an apartment building in Busan, quickly spreading to four other vehicles, according to a report from the National Fire Agency. In 2020, a passenger in a chauffeur-driven EV died when the car caught fire after crashing into the wall of an underground parking lot.

That case resonates with Koreans, many of whom live in high-rise residential apartments. Fires at chargers in underground parking areas — a closed space where flames can spread quickly and fire trucks can have difficulty accessing — make drivers even more nervous. In December, the government banned the installation of chargers below the second basement level.

Blogs about how to open a car door in case of an EV fire are still popular on Korean website Naver. Tesla Inc.’s website shows passengers sitting in the rear of a Model S should pull a release cable hidden under the edge of the carpet to manually open the electronic doors when there’s no power.

For Ashley Eom, a 46-year-old Seoul house maker, safety concerns are enough to dissuade her from an EV.

“I heard some drivers died in EVs because they couldn’t manually open the door in fires,” she said. “What if my 10-year-old son sitting in the back seat can’t open the door when an EV catches fire?”

To be sure, the concerns may be overblown, given there was a cumulative total of just 132 EV fires recorded as of June 2023. That compares to about 4,000 fires every year in gasoline-fueled cars in the country.

Tesla has also long maintained that EV fires attract undue attention, such as a fatal 2021 crash involving a Model S in Texas that took firefighters four hours and more than 30,000 gallons (113,560 liters) of water to douse. According to its 2020 Impact Report, in the eight years prior, there was about one Tesla fire for every 205 million miles (330 million kilometers) traveled, compared to a fire every 19 million miles for conventional vehicles.

Another bugbear for Korean drivers is a lack of charging facilities, despite the country having the world’s highest ratio of public charging points as well as cheap electricity (about 20 cents per 7 kilometers). However, about 90% of public chargers are slow chargers, according to the International Energy Agency.

Recently, car owners have complained about electric trucks causing logjams at charging stations. Following hefty government subsidies, electric trucks account for 20% of EVs in Korea.

“Electric trucks always occupy charging stations, especially those near expressways out of Seoul,” said Brian Kwon, a manager at a hotel chain who drives the company’s Kia Niro EV, Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 for business trips. “High-speed charging itself takes an hour, and I also should line up for it.”

“I don’t use EVs anymore,” he added. “I’ve put them up for sale.”

Truckers also complain about the need to charge their vehicles five or six times a day due to their short driving ranges. Hyundai’s 1-tonne Porter II Electric, popular with delivery drivers, has a range of just 211 kilometers (131 miles) and takes 47 minutes to recharge at a high-speed charging point. Kia’s Bongo III EV small truck has the same specs.

“The government pushed electric trucks hard and just increased the adoption of EVs without considering charging infrastructure,” said Kim Pil-Soo, an automotive engineering professor at Daelim University College in Anyang City. “Hyundai is still using an old platform to produce electric trucks, so they can’t carry more batteries to extend their driving range.”

Despite all the challenges, Kim Young-chul, a 59-year-old who works at a Seoul law firm, is happy with his Kia EV6, which he leased two years ago. Kim has the perfect conditions for running an EV — his own slow charger at home (a house, not an apartment) and another at work. He spends just $1 a day charging for his 40-kilometer round-trip commute.

“I’m very satisfied with my EV,” Kim said. “But I don’t let my wife drive it, as she’s not a good driver and may cause an accident.”

--With assistance from Myungshin Cho.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.