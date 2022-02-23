Are you looking for a stock?

    Feb 23, 2022

    Bausch Health reports US$69M Q4 profit compared with loss a year ago

    The Canadian Press

    The headquarters of Bausch Health Solutions, formerly known as Valeant Inc.

    The headquarters of Bausch Health Solutions, formerly known as Valeant Inc., is seen Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Laval, Que. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    LAVAL, Que. -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year earlier.

    The company, which keeps is books in U.S. dollars, says it its profit attributable to Bausch Health totalled US$69 million or 19 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of US$153 million or 43 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled nearly US$2.2 billion compared with $2.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

    On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned US$463 million in the fourth quarter compared with an adjusted profit of US$478 million in the last three months of 2020.

    In its outlook for 2022, Bausch Health says it expects revenue between US$8.4 billion and US$8.6 billion this year.

    Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to be in a range from US$3.45 billion to US$3.6 billion.
     