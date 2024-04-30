(Bloomberg) -- Foreign funds boosted holdings of Chinese shares for the third straight month, with positive policy tone from the Politburo meeting expected to bolster sentiment after the Labor Day holiday.

Overseas investors added 6 billion yuan ($829 million) of onshore equities via the trading links with Hong Kong in April, notching the longest run of monthly net purchases since March 2023. While the flows would have been negative had it not been for a record one-day buying last week, foreign investors may continue to pile in after the country’s top leaders hinted at further measures to support the ailing property market.

The CSI 300 Index ended April with a 1.9% gain, its third monthly advance. Mainland markets reopen on Monday.

