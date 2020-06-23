(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG rose as much as 6.8% after Handelsblatt reported that the company is close to resolving the litigation over its Roundup weedkiller.

The company’s supervisory board is expected to vote on a package valued at $8 billion to $10 billion in the coming days, the German newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations and close to the company. Bayer plans to announce the deal this week, Handelsblatt said. The company declined to comment to the newspaper.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Bayer had reached verbal agreements to resolve a substantial portion of an estimated 125,000 U.S. lawsuits over the controversial weedkiller. The company still needed approval from the supervisory board and was expected to receive that and announce the settlement in June, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Bayer has told plaintiff attorneys that it will earmark $8 billion to resolve all current cases, including those held in abeyance, and will set aside another $2 billion to cover future suits linking the weedkiller to a form of cancer known as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, people familiar with the matter said last month.

Handelsblatt reported Tuesday that it appears that all the plaintiff attorneys representing Roundup cases have signed onto the deal. As of early this week, a handful of plaintiff attorneys were still holding out for larger payouts, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg.

The shares traded 5.4% higher at 72.34 euros as of 12:49 p.m. in Frankfurt.

