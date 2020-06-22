(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG won a court ruling blocking California from requiring the company to tell consumers that a chemical in its Roundup herbicide is known to cause cancer.A federal judge in Sacramento on Monday granted Bayer’s request to block the state from requiring the company or any businesses from providing a “clear and reasonable warning before exposing any individual to glyphosate.”Bayer’s Monsanto unit has aggressively resisted California’s move to add glyphosate to a list created by a voter-approved ballot initiative, Proposition 65, that requires explicit warnings for consumer products containing substances that may cause cancer or birth defects.

