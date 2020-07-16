(Bloomberg) -- Big donors from Hollywood and the technology sector poured money into Joe Biden’s coffers in the second quarter while President Donald Trump saw a major drop in support from people writing big checks, according to new financial filings.

The Biden Victory Fund, which supports the former vice president’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and 26 state parties raised $86.4 million in the second quarter, its Federal Election Commission filing showed. A full 61% of that came from just 400 donors who gave $50,000 and up.Two joint fundraising operations that support Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee took in more, a combined $152.2 million, but just $22.6 million came from individuals writing big checks. Trump Victory, the GOP’s big-donor committee, took in just $27.1 million, a plunge of 58% from the previous quarter.

Ten contributors gave the maximum $620,600 contribution that Biden Victory can accept, including Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovits, Twilio co-founder Jeff Lawson and Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus. Five donors who’d previously given the maximum $5,600 contribution to Biden’s campaign, including Lowercase Capital chairman Chris Sacca and Choice Hotels International Chairman Stewart Bainum, maxed out to the fund by donating $615,000.

Biden Victory also got a $615,000 donation from James Murdoch, son of the billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Meg Whitman, chief executive officer of mobile streaming service Quibi and a 2010 GOP gubernatorial candidate in California, gave $500,000. Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi’s founder and chairman, gave $617,800, which was added to $2,800 he had already given.

Other entertainment industry donors included filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, who each gave $250,000 and Robert Iger, president and chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company.

But while Trump’s big-donor support flagged, he did get a boost from oil and gas executives who normally back GOP candidates.

Through May, Trump had raised just $654,103 from the industry, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, but in the second quarter, wallets opened after a series of Trump administration moves, including enticing Saudi Arabia in April to cut production in order to prop up prices.

Kelcy Warren, CEO of pipeline firm Energy Transfer Partners, and his wife Amy Warren each donated $500,000 to Trump Victory. Syed Javaid Anwar, former Midland Energy Inc. president, gave $140,000, while Occidental Petroleum Chairman Stephen Chazen gave $125,000.

Trump also got support from longtime Republican donors including Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus, who gave $360,600 and New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who gave $355,000. Oracle CEO Safra Catz gave $125,000.

But Trump’s fundraising got its biggest boost from small-dollar donors, those giving $200 or less, who poured $89.4 million into Trump Make America Great Again, which hawks the campaign-themed merchandise including the iconic red hats. Overall, the committee raised $125.1 million.It is unclear how much Biden has raised from small donors, since those contributions primarily go to his campaign committee, which will file with the FEC on Monday.

