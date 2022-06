Bitcoin Drops as Much as 7.5% in Deepening Crypto Sector Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended declines on Tuesday as investor sentiment took another leg down over fears that bigger Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes loom to quell inflation.

The world’s largest digital token shed as much as 7.5% to reach $21,472, the lowest level since December 2020. A range of other tokens from Ether to Avalanche were also nursing losses.

