Bitcoin Extends Rally, Tops $8,000 for First Time Since May

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s rebound continued Tuesday as the largest cryptocurrency climbed past the $8,000 level for the first time in two months, leading a revival among digital currencies which have been under pressure for much of this year.

Bitcoin jumped as much as 4.1 percent to as high as $8,016.62 at 1:49 p.m. in Hong Kong, the highest since May, according to composite Bloomberg pricing. Rival tokens Ether and Litecoin also rallied, while Ripple was flat, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

