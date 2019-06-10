(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My Monday morning train reads:

• Satoshi Nakamoto Could Be Criminal Mastermind Paul Le Roux (Bitcoin News)• BofA, Longtime Leader in Leveraged Loans, Warns of `Carnage’ (Bloomberg)• What is Happening to Streaming’s Superstars? (Rolling Stone)• New Study Of Old Real Estate Bubbles (1582-1810) Finds Two Surprising Similarities With Modern Bubbles (Real Estate Decoded)• The Deal Hidden in Your 401(k) (Wall Street Journal)• How to Argue About the Economy and Always Be Right (Barron’s)• The Next Big Phones Could Bring a Billion People Online (Bloomberg Businessweek)• Some Real News About Fake News: It’s not just making people believe false things—a new study suggests it’s also making them less likely to consume or accept information. (The Atlantic)• Americans’ views flipped on gay rights. How did minds change so quickly? (Washington Post)• Kyle Lowry’s Finals Moment Is Shoved Off the Front Page by a Warriors Part-Owner’s Ugly Behavior (The Ringer)

Bears Markets and Comebacks

Source: Bloomberg

