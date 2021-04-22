(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin declined for the sixth time in seven days, extending losses after President Joe Biden was said to propose almost doubling the capital-gains tax for the wealthy.

U.S. investors in the digital asset, which has gained about 80% since December, already face a capital-gains tax if they sell the cryptocurrency after holding it for more than a year.

The slide pushed Bitcoin down as much as 5.7% to about $51,837, just above the low of $51,707 reached Sunday. The coin had tumbled as much as 15% over the weekend in the wake of a false report from an anonymous Twitter account that the U.S. Treasury was cracking down on crypto money laundering.

