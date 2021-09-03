(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is again looking to the sell the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort, this time at an asking price of $5 billion or more, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apollo Global Management Inc. which has been acquiring gambling businesses around the world, is exploring an offer, some of the people said. Another potential partner, as property manager, is MGM Resorts International, one of the people said. Spokespeople for Blackstone, Apollo and MGM declined to comment.

Blackstone, the New York-based investment firm, tried two years ago to find a buyer at $4 billion or more. Prices for Las Vegas casinos have continued to rise despite the pandemic as real estate investment trusts purchase properties and split costs with management firms.

Casino companies have been shedding real estate, often holding on to the management of the properties. Apollo is buying the Venetian resort complex in Las Vegas for $6.25 billion in a partnership with Vici Properties Inc., a REIT.

MGM has sold casino properties while continuing to manage them. It agreed in July to sell two Las Vegas hotels at CityCenter to Blackstone for $3.89 billion. The Cosmopolitan sits between CityCenter and the Blackstone-owned Bellagio casino.

The Cosmopolitan, which opened in 2010, ran into financial trouble during its construction in the midst of the Great Recession. Owner Deutsche Bank AG, which built the property for $3.9 billion, sold it to Blackstone in 2014 for $1.73 billion.

