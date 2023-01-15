(Bloomberg) -- An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in northeastern China on Sunday, underlining concerns about production safety just as the nation gears up for economic growth after the government pivoted away from its Covid Zero policy.

The blast occurred at a plant of privately owned Panjin Haoye Chemical Co. at about 1:30 p.m. in Liaoning province, China Central Television reported. The local government has started rescue work, the report said, without saying whether there were any casualties or economic damage caused by the accident.

Authorities are looking into cause of the accident, according to CCTV. Panjin Haoye Chemical has fixed assets of 10 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) and 2,500 employees, according to the company’s website.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.