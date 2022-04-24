(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were in Kyiv late on Sunday night for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, an adviser to Zelenskiy said.

The visit -- which Zelenskiy had announced on Saturday with no confirmation from U.S. officials -- is the highest-level U.S. show of solidarity with Ukraine since the start of the war two months ago.

The U.S. departments of State and Defense didn’t immediately return requests for comment after the adviser spoke on Sunday.

The Zelenskiy adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, told an interviewer on YouTube that appeared to stream live about 10 p.m. local time that the two Americans were talking with Zelenskiy “right now” in the Ukrainian capital. Arestovych said the talks would center on weapons supply and joint policies toward Russia.

The visit comes with the war entering a new phase as Russia shifts its forces to the east and south after failing to take Kyiv or topple Zelenskiy’s government in the early weeks of the conflict.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other foreign leaders have previously visited Kyiv to show support for the Ukrainian government.

Those trips raised pressure on the U.S. to schedule a visit by President Joe Biden or other senior officials. The White House said earlier there were no plans for Biden to visit the war-torn country.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin showing no signs of backing down as the conflict enters its third month, the U.S. and European allies have continued to ratchet up sanctions on Moscow and accelerate the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

