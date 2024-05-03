(Bloomberg) -- A senior executive at Loblaw Cos. pushed back against criticism of the supermarket chain’s prices, arguing that the presence of global giants such as Walmart Inc. helps ensure a competitive market in Canada.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Dufresne said Loblaw is “doing everything we can to keep prices low” in response to customers’ growing frustration over high grocery costs. The comments come as some consumers are trying to organize a boycott against the company, which is controlled by the billionaire Weston family.

“For me, Canada is probably one of the most competitive grocery markets in the world,” Dufresne said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg Television. “You’ve got all the big global players here, so we’re not isolated in our own market.”

Rising food prices have become a significant political issue in Canada, as in many countries. The rate of inflation in food purchased from stores has eased recently — it was 1.9% in March, according to Statistics Canada.

But the cost of many staple goods is much higher than several years ago. The price of canned tomatoes has risen 50% in the past five years; butter costs 25% more and milk is about 20% higher.

Users on one Reddit group, called r/loblawsisoutofcontrol, use it to post images of price labels from stores and are trying to encourage shoppers to avoid its locations during the month of May. Loblaw is the largest Canadian supermarket chain, with revenue of C$60 billion ($44 billion) over the past 12 months.

Canada’s competition watchdog released a report in June calling for more competition in the grocery sector, saying that smaller supermarkets face huge challenges going up against domestic giants Loblaw, Metro Inc. and Empire Co. Smaller grocers are sometimes forced to purchase goods from those larger rivals and have less access to affordable real estate — and many independents simply aren’t large enough to compete, the agency said.

Shares of Loblaw have risen about 23% in the past year, outperforming both the S&P/TSX Composite Index and its consumer staples subindex.

Earlier this week, Loblaw this week posted adjusted earnings of C$1.72 per share for the three months ended March 23, topping analyst’s expectations by 2 cents a share. Food retail same-store sales grew by 3.4%. Analysts noted that consumers are continuing to shift into discount products.

