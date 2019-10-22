(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s chief executive officer will testify before a Senate committee next week to answer questions about the planemaker’s design and certification of a jet involved in two deadly crashes.

Dennis Muilenburg will appear at the Senate’s Commerce Committee next Tuesday, a day before his expected appearance before the House’s Transportation committee, according to two people familiar with the hearing who spoke on the condition they not be named.

Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, confirmed there would be a hearing related to Boeing, but not who would appear.

The appearance comes as the Chicago-based company is under fire over its design of the 737 Max jet and its candor with regulators during the jet’s certification. The company’s board recently stripped Muilenburg of the chairman title and made other changes among top executives.

Kevin McAllister stepped down as head of its jetliner division, to be replaced by Stan Deal, the head of Boeing’s global services business, the company announced Tuesday.

Muilenburg’s appearance before the Senate will be on the one-year anniversary of the first of two crashes involving the 737 Max, Boeing’s best selling jet.

The company says it is making progress in winning approval from regulators to get the Max flying again after redesigning a flight control feature that malfunctioned, causing a Lion Air jet to crash last October and an Ethiopian Airlines one to go down in March, leading to a worldwide grounding of the model. A total of 346 people were killed.

