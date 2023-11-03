(Bloomberg) -- Technical factors no longer stand in the way of a year-end rally in the S&P 500 index, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett.

The bank’s in-house sentiment gauge, the Bull & Bear Indicator, is flashing a contrarian buy signal for a third straight week amid poor equity market breadth — a reference to the number of stocks rising — and large outflows from high-yield and emerging-market bonds, the strategist wrote in a note. The indicator has slid to 1.4, below the 2 level that BofA says implies a buy signal.

With oil under $100 a barrel, yields below 5% and S&P 500 trading above the 4,200 level, positioning could pick up again, said Hartnett, who has been pessimistic on risk assets throughout this year. “But note, everyone now expects a big year-end rally,” he added.

Another team of BofA strategists earlier this week said a contrarian indicator from the bank is also close to offering a buy signal, with its current level implying a 15.5% price return for the S&P 500 over the next 12 months.

After slumping over the past three months, the S&P 500 is set for the best week in a year, lifted by an oil price retreat and hints from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the US central bank may be finished with the most aggressive tightening cycle in four decades.

US stocks were poised for a rally again on Friday as data showed job growth moderated in October by more than expected and the unemployment rate rose to an almost two-year high, prompting traders to bring forward their expectations for the first Fed rate cut to June from July.

That’s a sharp reversal in trend from last week, when the index briefly dipped below 4,200 points, seen as a key support level by traders.

“Lower oil a huge win for central banks, now cutting rates at fastest pace since Aug 2020,” Hartnett wrote, referring to 30 rate cuts from global central banks over the past 3 months. Oil being flat since the start of the Israel-Hamas war is “telling you the world is closer to recession,” he added.

Nonetheless, investors continued to pour money into safe-haven cash funds during the week through November 1. Flows of more than $64 billion in the latest week took annualized inflows to $1.3 trillion, according to EPFR Global data cited by Hartnett. Equity funds had $3.4 billion pulled out while bonds enjoyed inflows for the fourth straight week, absorbing $4.5 billion.

