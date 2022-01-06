BofA to Keep Remote Work Through at Least Second Week of January

(Bloomberg) -- Bank Of America Corp. is pushing back its return to office another week as it monitors the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The company encouraged U.S. employees to work remotely through the week starting Jan. 10 as the bank evaluates its next move, according to an internal memo sent Thursday. The firm had earlier advised workers to stay home through at least this week.

In its memo, the bank also continued to encourage staff to get fully vaccinated and receive booster shots, stopping short of implementing a full mandate. Contents of the memo were confirmed by a representative of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America.

Other Wall Street firms have been forced to rethink return-to-office plans as the omicron variant drives record numbers of Covid-19 cases. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. are all encouraging staff to work from home in the opening weeks of 2022.

Bank of America plans to donate $100 to local food banks and hunger-relief organizations for each U.S. employee who registers their Covid-19 booster, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

