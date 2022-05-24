(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

BP Plc is moving ahead with a plan to develop a clean hydrogen project with two of the UAE’s biggest energy firms as oil producers seek to develop alternative fuels that will help limit the emissions contributing to climate change.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and BP are starting the design phase for a project planned at Teeside in the UK and will also study developing a similar facility in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement. It would be Adnoc’s first investment in the UK, according to the statement from the Abu Dhabi government media office.

BP will also looking at working with Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy developer, on another potential green hydrogen project at Teeside.

