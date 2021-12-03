(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney and top energy executives from Qatar and Algeria backed out of a major international oil conference amid concerns about the spreading omicron virus variant.

Looney as well as Qatar Energy CEO Saad Al-Kaabi and Toufik Hakkar, who leads Algeria’s Sonatrach, dropped out of next week’s World Petroleum Congress in Houston because of “concerns over potential changes to travel restrictions by their countries of origin,” the conference organizers said in a email on Friday. BP, Qatar Energy and Sonatrach didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments.

