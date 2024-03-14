(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank chief will be a hot commodity when his term ends in December. Financial firms in Sao Paulo would jump at the chance to hire an experienced operator who kept Brazil ahead of the world on managing inflation.

But Roberto Campos Neto, 54, has other ideas, according to people familiar with the matter. He has told friends his dream is to move to Miami and open a financial-technology firm, playing to his passion for using digital tools to provide wider access to banking services. In addition to being a Latin American financial capital, Miami would offer Campos Neto a way to be closer to family in the area.

During his tenure, Campos Neto oversaw the central bank’s creation of an instant-payment system known as Pix, which has quickly become a hit with consumers and merchants. More than 160 million users have utilized the service since it was launched in late 2020, and other countries have shown interest in adopting it as well. The Group of 20 Nations, at a meeting in Sao Paulo last month, discussed whether Pix would be part of a plan to make cross-border payments faster and cheaper.

After his term as central bank president ends in December, Campos Neto is required by law to stay out of any post in financial markets for six months.

A representative for the central bank declined to comment on Campos Neto’s plans.

Campos Neto wouldn’t be the first central bank chief to move on to a role in the finance industry. Arminio Fraga, who ran the monetary authority from 1999 to 2002, is now co-chief investment officer at Gavea Investimentos Ltda. And Ilan Goldfajn, central bank president for about three years through 2019, had a stint at Credit Suisse before moving to the Inter-American Development Bank in 2022.

Campos Neto, born in Rio de Janeiro, took over at the central bank in 2019 after being appointed by former President Jair Bolsonaro, who approved a law that brought autonomy to the monetary authority in February 2021. The current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is a frequent critic of Campos Neto, arguing that he’s keeping the nation’s benchmark interest rate too high.

Prior to joining the central bank, Campos Neto ran Santander Americas’ treasury business and, before that, traded interest rates, derivatives, debt and stocks at Banco Bozano Simonsen SA, which was sold to Santander in 2000. Previous jobs included a stint as a portfolio manager at hedge fund Claritas Investimentos e Participações Ltda.

He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, specializing in finance, and has a master’s degree in applied mathematics from the California Institute of Technology.

