Brent closes above US$80 for first time since April on cooling CPI

Tighter supplies and slower U.S. inflation helped crude break out of the trading range it had been stuck in for about two months, with Brent crude closing above US$80 a barrel for the first time since April.

Production cuts from OPEC+ as well as slowing Russian flows are overshadowing a 6 million barrel jump in U.S. crude inventories. Slower-than-expected inflation growth and a weaker dollar also helped ease worries that more interest rate hikes could hurt demand.

“Softer CPI and weaker dollar helped crude break above some important technical levels,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth.

Overall, the global market is now expected to tighten in the second half and stockpiles are forecast to draw through 2024, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. The strength is evident in the front-month WTI spread, which has shifted into the most bullish structure since November.

Prices: