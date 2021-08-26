(Bloomberg) -- British Airways is prepared to bring back short-haul flights at London Gatwick airport that were terminated at the start of the coronavirus crisis, if unions back the formation of a new unit with less costly contracts.

The end of furlough support from the U.K. government combined with lingering travel curbs means the restoration of European flights at Gatwick will require a “competitive operating model,” British Airways said in an internal memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News.

“We are working with our unions on proposals for a short-haul operation at Gatwick,” the unit of IAG SA said in an emailed statement. “We are not prepared to comment further while this process continues.”

BA is operating only long-haul flights from London’s second-biggest hub, with shorter services limited to its main base at nearby Heathrow and regional routes from London City. Air travel is still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, with U.K. demand held back by ever-changing rules and pricey tests required for incoming passengers.

The U.K.’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which supports 1.9 million people, is due to end on Sept. 30 following the lifting of almost all pandemic restrictions last month. Travel firms have warned that thousands of jobs may be lost if the government fails to offer an extension.

BA’s new Gatwick operation would run alongside the existing long-haul business from summer 2022, allowing a sustainable short-haul presence to be restored “over time,” the staff memo said.

