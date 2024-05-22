(Bloomberg) -- The amount of office space in the City of London that’s under offer to lease is at its highest in almost a quarter of a century, prompting developer British Land Co. to weigh bringing forward new projects to capture booming demand.

The landlord has already committed to building a new skyscraper at its Broadgate campus and is now exploring options for other projects it could kick start including 1 Appold Street, a building previously occupied by Deutsche Bank AG., Chief Executive Officer Simon Carter said in an interview Wednesday.

The company rented 3.3 million square feet of space across all its properties in the year at rents that were 15.1% higher than its valuers expected, according to an earnings statement. Its signed another 316,000 square feet (29,357 square meters) of space at its office led campuses since year end and has a further 544,000 square feet under offer.

Still, rising rents have not been enough to fully offset the impact of higher interest rates. British Land Co. wrote down the value of its office portfolio by £490 million ($624 million) last year as sticky inflation caused values to slip further in the second half, albeit at a slower rate. UK consumer price inflation slowed further according to data released Wednesday but it remained at a higher rate than economists expected, pushing the FTSE 350 Reit Index lower.

British Land marked down the value of its overall portfolio by 2.6% in the year through March with its office focused central London campuses registering a 4.9% decline, according to the statement. Overall the company’s portfolio, which also includes retail parks and urban warehouse properties as well as a vast development project in London’s Canada Water district, fell to £8.68 billion from £8.89 billion a year earlier.

Commercial real estate values have been particularly sensitive to higher interest rates as buyers demand better returns to justify the risk of investing in illiquid assets at a time when bond yields are elevated. Higher rates have accentuated the impact of shifting working patterns and growing environmental regulation that were already hurting the valuations of older offices as investors grow bearish on the prospects for future demand.

But the picture for the best new space is in stark contrast. Vacancies on newly built central London offices stood at just 1% at the end of the first quarter compared with 11.1% of second-hand office space that is empty, according to data compiled by broker CBRE Group Inc. and used in British Land’s earnings presentation. Space under offer to rent in the City of London market is the highest since 2000 and is 54% higher than the 10-year average, the broker’s data show.

The dearth of new construction of high quality green buildings that can help companies lure their staff back to the office has created competition between tenants for the best buildings. Among the deals signed by British Land since year end include a pre-let to hedge fund group Citadel which has prompted the landlord to commit to building a new skyscraper at 2 Finsbury Avenue, on a plot that previously housed a building rented by UBS Group AG.

Rental “growth accelerated to 5.9%, exceeding our guidance in all sectors,” British Land Chief Executive Officer Simon Carter said in the statement. Despite geopolitical and economic uncertainty the company now expects rents to rise as much as 5% next year.

The company could bring in partners for some future projects as a way to accelerate developments, Carter said in an interview.

“There is a real imbalance between supply and demand in the core markets,” Carter said. “There is 13 million square feet of active demand across central London, a lot of that is from financial services. In the City in particularly, there is only 1.3 million square feet of new supply going to come through.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.