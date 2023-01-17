(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management is considering selling technology outsourcing firm Everise for about $1 billion amid interest from potential buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Canadian investment firm has been speaking with financial advisers as it prepares a possible sale of the business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Other firms in the industry and investment funds have shown preliminary interest in acquiring Everise, the people said. Considerations are at an early stage and Brookfield could decide to retain the asset for longer, they said.

A representative for Brookfield didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Everise, which has its headquarters in Florida and Singapore, is an outsourcing firm serving industries such as technology and health care, according to its website. Its customer and technical support services combine artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud-based technology. Brookfield agreed to buy Everise from private equity firm Everstone Capital in 2020. Everise is part of Brookfield Business Partners, the flagship listed services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management, the website shows.

Brookfield manages more than $750 billion in assets, investing in renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, real estate and credit and insurance, according to its website. It has operations in more than 30 countries.

