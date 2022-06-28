(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s government plans to expel 70 members of Russia’s diplomatic staff working in the country, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters Tuesday in Sofia, the capital.

Russia should limit its diplomatic mission’s personnel to the size of Bulgaria’s presence in Russia, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said after summoning the Russian ambassador to Sofia. That number corresponds to 23 diplomats and an administrative staff of 25 people, the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian diplomats acted against the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations, violating national security, the ministry said. Russia should also close its general consulate in the Danube city of Russe, while Bulgaria will also close its mission in Yekaterinburg, it said.

Russia will respond to the expulsions, the Tass news service said, citing an unidentified person in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

