Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    2h ago

    CAE reports Q2 loss due to restructuring charges

    The Canadian Press

    CAE achieves carbon neutrality amid 'short term' pain due to COVID-19: CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL -- CAE Inc. reported a loss in its fiscal second quarter as it was hit by one-time restructuring charges.

    The simulator maker and training company says its loss attributable to equity holders was $5.2 million or two cents per share compared with a profit of $73.8 million or 28 cents per share a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled $704.7 million for quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $896.8 million in its second quarter last year.

    CAE says it saw $51.1 million in restructuring costs in the quarter compared with no restructuring charges a year ago.

    The changes are expected to yield annual cost savings of approximately $50 million, starting in the company's 2022 financial year.

    CAE says its net income before specific items for the quarter amounted to $34.2 million or 13 cents per share for the quarter, down from $74.7 million or 28 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.
       Companies in this story: (TSX:CAE)
     09:34ET 10-11-20