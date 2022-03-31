(Bloomberg) -- Caitlyn Jenner, the transgender former Olympic gold medalist, reality TV star and gubernatorial candidate in California, will join Fox News as a contributor starting on Thursday.

Jenner will make her first appearance as a regular commentator for the network on the “Hannity” show, Fox News said in a statement. She will offer commentary and analysis across Fox News Channel programming and various Fox News Media outlets.

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Jenner said in the statement.

The flagship cable channel of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox Corp., Fox News finished the first quarter with an average of more than 2.5 million viewers a night in prime time. That’s double its closest cable news rival, Comcast Corp.’s MSNBC.

Fox News commentators have been public critics of Walt Disney Co.’s decision to oppose a Florida law that bans discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools with kids younger than fourth grade.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” Fox News Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Scott said in the statement. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

