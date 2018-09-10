Canada Post union to announce decision on possible strike

OTTAWA — Canadians could find out Monday whether they'll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Those workers, who have increasingly delivered online orders to Canadians over the past few years, wrapped up voting Sunday on whether to give their union a strike mandate.

If they voted in favour, there could be a strike or lockout by September 26th.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says results of the vote will be released Monday or Tuesday.

Collective agreements governing working conditions for both sets of workers expired last December.

Contract talks, aided by a conciliator, ramped up in early June and Canada Post says both sides are working hard to find common ground.

But CUP-W president Mike Palecek warned last month that union members should be prepared for "some type of job action" if the talks fail.

A pay-equity dispute involving the carriers' eight-thousand rural and 42-thousand urban workers has been at the heart of the negotiations.