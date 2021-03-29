(Bloomberg) -- Canadian officials are warning there could health be complications for people under 55 from the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine.

The country’s vaccine advisory committee will recommend authorities “pause” giving the Astra vaccine to people under 55 because of a risk of blood clots, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported, citing people it didn’t name. The federal government has been in touch with provinces on the matter, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference Monday.

“The feds are saying it’s still safe for 55 plus and I understand there has been blood clots, some patients in the U.K., female folks about 30, 35 years old,” Ford said. “I’ll tell you, I won’t hesitate to cancel that in half a heartbeat if it’s going to put anyone in harm.”

The move could cast further doubts about the efficacy of the vaccine, after concerns raised in Europe about potential side effects.

It would also represent a reversal in Canada, where only two weeks ago Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to reassure Canadians the AstraZenaca vaccine was safe for use. His government is due to receive 1.5 million doses of the vaccine from the U.S. this week.

Last week, Denmark extended its suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine for another three weeks and Sweden has decided to use it only on people older than 65.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.