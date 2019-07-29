Capital One Systems Breached by Seattle Woman, U.S. Says

(Bloomberg) -- A Seattle woman was charged with hacking the computer network of credit card issuer Capital One and stealing an undisclosed amount of information.

The woman, Paige A. Thompson, was arrested Monday and appeared in federal court in Seattle. In court, prosecutors disclosed little about the breach, which they said occurred some time between March 12 and July 17.

Thompson broke down and laid her head down on the defense table during the hearing. She is charged with a single count of computer fraud and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Alice Theiler ordered Thompson to be held. A bail hearing is set for Aug 1.

