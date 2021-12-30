(Bloomberg) -- The largest product from Cathie Wood’s prominent exchange-traded fund lineup did something unusual on Tuesday -- it posted outflows.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) had $137 million in outflows on Tuesday, its largest exit on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Drawdowns are far from the norm for the $17.6 billion fund, which hasn’t experienced a daily withdrawal since early November nor a weekly one since February.

Wood, the chief executive officer of Ark Investment Management, has led the actively managed ARKK to a show-stopping year, recently taking the crown as the largest active product in the $5.4 trillion industry. Her bets on innovative tech companies, including Tesla Inc., fueled massive outperformance and led investors to pour $9.4 billion into the fund. Now as the year ends, some may be booking those gains.

“Given the strong demand in the fourth quarter for ARKK and its hard-to-duplicate returns in 2020, it was inevitable that some investors would want to take profits,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.

The fund lost 4.2% on Tuesday. Another of Wood’s products -- the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) -- dropped 7.4%, its worst pullback since March, but has yet to face large outflows.

However, the losses have barely made a dent in the funds’ yearly performance, as both still rank in the top 10 ETFs, with ARKK up about 150% and ARKG rising 180%.

