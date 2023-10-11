(Bloomberg) -- Less than a month after Cboe Global Markets Inc. named a new chief executive officer, Arianne Adams left the company and Catherine Clay was named to take on her responsibilities as global head of derivatives.

In her new role, Clay will oversee a business that includes futures and options markets in the US and Europe, as well as a suite of globally traded proprietary products, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Cboe promoted Adam Inzirillo to Clay’s old role as global head of data and access solutions. A company representative confirmed Adams’s departure.

The changes follow the surprise exit of former CEO Ed Tilly in September. The derivatives and securities exchange said Tilly resigned following an investigation that determined he didn’t disclose personal relationships with colleagues. It appointed Fredric Tomczyk, a member of Cboe’s board of directors, as its new leader.

“Continuing the growth and expansion of our global derivatives business presents a tremendous opportunity for Cboe, and is an area where we intend to continue sharpening our focus,” Tomczyk said in the statement.

Read More: Cboe CEO Ed Tilly Rose From Trading Pit to Exit in Scandal

Clay, who joined the Chicago-based company in 2015 through its acquisition of Livevol, has previously overseen digital strategy and data solutions.

Inzirillo joined Cboe in 2019 as head of US equities. Since 2020, he has led North American equities, where he oversaw the product development and growth of the US equities unit and Cboe’s Canadian equities-trading venues, MATCHNow and the NEO Exchange.

In his new role, Inzirillo will oversee market data and access services, global indexes, risk and market analytics, and execution solutions services, according to the statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.