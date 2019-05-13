China announced that it will impose additional tariffs on some American goods in retaliation for the latest increase of U.S. duties on US$200 billion of Chinese imports.

The tariffs will take effect on June 1, according to a statement on the Ministry of Finance’s website on Monday. The tariffs will be imposed on some of the goods listed on a previous retaliation list from 2018.

The yearlong trade frictions between the world’s two biggest economies re-escalated last week when the Trump administration announced a 25 per cent punitive tariff on thousands of Chinese products. The U.S. is set to release a plan to levy a 25 pr cent additional tariff on all remaining imports from China on Monday.

The Chinese retaliatory tariffs will be imposed at different levels:

-25 per cent tariffs on 2,493 items

-20 per cent tariffs on 1,078 items

-10 per cent tariffs on 974 items

-5 per cent tariffs to continue on 595 items