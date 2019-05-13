1h ago
China announces tariff retaliation to take effect on June 1
Bloomberg News,
Trump warns China on trade amid deadlock in talks
China announced that it will impose additional tariffs on some American goods in retaliation for the latest increase of U.S. duties on US$200 billion of Chinese imports.
The tariffs will take effect on June 1, according to a statement on the Ministry of Finance’s website on Monday. The tariffs will be imposed on some of the goods listed on a previous retaliation list from 2018.
The yearlong trade frictions between the world’s two biggest economies re-escalated last week when the Trump administration announced a 25 per cent punitive tariff on thousands of Chinese products. The U.S. is set to release a plan to levy a 25 pr cent additional tariff on all remaining imports from China on Monday.
The Chinese retaliatory tariffs will be imposed at different levels:
-25 per cent tariffs on 2,493 items
-20 per cent tariffs on 1,078 items
-10 per cent tariffs on 974 items
-5 per cent tariffs to continue on 595 items