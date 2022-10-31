(Bloomberg) -- Another week, another sign that a key Chinese program to get more liquidity to a select group of developers isn’t by itself enough to halt further slides into distress.

Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., the country’s 10th-largest builder by contracted sales, plummeted in the bond and share markets Monday after billionaire Chairman Wu Yajun stepped down. The company cited health and age reasons.

The developer was the first among a small group of private-sector real estate firms that sold local bonds under a program which emerged in August to have state-owned China Bond Insurance Co. guarantee such debt offerings. An official said earlier this month that the firm is planning a second sale of such debt.

That scheme initially fueled a rally in the broader market for Chinese builders’ debt. But the optimism quickly faded after CIFI Holdings Group Co. failed to honor a convertible-bond coupon in early October just weeks after raising money under the program.

Longfor shares were down 24% as of 11:34 a.m. Monday in Hong Kong after earlier falling a record 45%. Its longer-dated dollar bonds dropped as much as 14 cents after plunging by record amounts last week. Meanwhile, trading of several onshore notes was halted after the bonds slumped more than 20%.

