China Vanke Co. shares and dollar bonds rallied as investors positioned for a positive outcome from the developer's planned online meeting with financial institutions and an official from a state-asset regulator on Monday afternoon.

A note due in 2025 jumped 7 cents, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg, on pace for its largest gain in a year. Vanke’s stock rose as much as 10% in Hong Kong, the most in two months, to help lead a sector rally.

Vanke, the country’s second-largest developer by contracted sales, has invited mainly institutional investors to Monday’s 4 p.m. meeting, according to people familiar with the matter. The company plans to discuss operating conditions and the bond-price fluctuations, they said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

Management set to attend the meeting include Chairman Yu Liang, Chief Executive Officer Zhu Jiusheng and Chief Financial Officer Han Huihua, the people said. Others planning to join include Xin Jie, chairman of state-controlled Shenzhen Metro Group Co. — which owns one-third of Vanke’s equity and is its biggest shareholder — as well as a senior official from Shenzhen’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Management Commission, the people added.

A Vanke representative declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg. The meeting was earlier reported by Cailian.

The company’s dollar bonds in a Bloomberg index of Asian issuers’ dollar bonds lost 35% in October, the gauge’s worst performer. But Vanke was the region’s biggest gainer last week, returning 4.8%, as the company said finances were stable and that price moves in some onshore and offshore notes were mainly a result of market sentiment.

