China Exports Rebound Just in Time to Face Fresh Trump Tariffs
(Bloomberg) -- China’s export growth rebounded in July, and imports shrank less than forecast, signaling some recovery in trade just as companies brace for the arrival of new tariffs from the U.S.
- Exports increased 3.3% in July from a year earlier, while imports declined 5.6%, leaving a trade surplus of $45.1 billion, the customs administration said Thursday. Economists forecast that exports would drop by 1% while imports would shrink by 9%.
- In yuan terms, China’s exports to the U.S. in the first seven months declined by 2.1%, while imports from the U.S. dropped 24%. The trade surplus with the U.S. expanded 11.1% in the same period.
Key Insights
- President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. will impose 10% additional tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese exports starting next month, after the two sides ended their first face-to-face talks in three months without progress. Beijing said it will retaliate.
- Stabilizing exports would be a brighter sign for China’s slowing economy after a bruising first half, and signs that policy makers are willing to tolerate a weaker yuan also add to the nation’s external competitiveness
- “The headline figures suggest that global demand held up better than expected last month, helping to offset the drag from U.S. tariffs,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics in Singapore. “Exports still look set to remain subdued in the coming quarters as any prop from a weaker renminbi should be overshadowed by further U.S. tariffs and broader external weakness.”
