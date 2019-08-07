China Exports Rebound Just in Time to Face Fresh Trump Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- China’s export growth rebounded in July, and imports shrank less than forecast, signaling some recovery in trade just as companies brace for the arrival of new tariffs from the U.S.

Exports increased 3.3% in July from a year earlier, while imports declined 5.6%, leaving a trade surplus of $45.1 billion, the customs administration said Thursday. Economists forecast that exports would drop by 1% while imports would shrink by 9%.

In yuan terms, China’s exports to the U.S. in the first seven months declined by 2.1%, while imports from the U.S. dropped 24%. The trade surplus with the U.S. expanded 11.1% in the same period.

Key Insights

President Donald Trump announced last week that the U.S. will impose 10% additional tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese exports starting next month, after the two sides ended their first face-to-face talks in three months without progress. Beijing said it will retaliate.

Stabilizing exports would be a brighter sign for China’s slowing economy after a bruising first half, and signs that policy makers are willing to tolerate a weaker yuan also add to the nation’s external competitiveness

“The headline figures suggest that global demand held up better than expected last month, helping to offset the drag from U.S. tariffs,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard at Capital Economics in Singapore. “Exports still look set to remain subdued in the coming quarters as any prop from a weaker renminbi should be overshadowed by further U.S. tariffs and broader external weakness.”

