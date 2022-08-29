(Bloomberg) -- China has suspended some meat imports from U.S. processing giant Tyson Foods Inc., the country’s customs office said on Monday.

The halt affects products from a plant owned by Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., the beef and pork subsidiary, for shipments from Aug. 29, after some pig trotters from the producer failed inspection, according to a notice published on the customs website.

The move follows Beijing’s halt on shipments of meat products from two other US plants in the past month or so, citing the presence of ractopamine, a feed additive used in the US but banned by China.

The Tyson suspension shouldn’t have much impact on the meat trade between the two countries as there are still a lot of U.S. plants eligible to export to China, but it does come at a time when Chinese buyers may be considering more pork purchases from overseas markets, said Pan Chenjun, a senior analyst at Rabobank.

“China’s pork demand is expected to improve in the coming months and prices are being pressured to climb further,” Pan said.

Upcoming festivals and cooler weather are expected to lift consumption of China’s favorite meat. Beijing announced on Monday that it will start releasing pork from state reserves to bolster supplies.

