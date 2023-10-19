(Bloomberg) -- China pumped the most liquidity into its financial system via short-term policy loans on record, a sign policymakers are likely to keep interest rates low to bolster a nascent economic recovery.

The People’s Bank of China granted lenders a net 733 billion yuan ($100 billion) of cash with so-called reverse repurchase contracts on Friday. That came only a few days after the central bank made the largest injection of one-year policy loans on Monday.

The injection of extra cash into the economy will offer a much-needed boost to China’s growth, which has been challenged by a lack of demand and a downturn in the property market this year. It will also provide lenders with sufficient funding, as Beijing and local governments are set to sell more bonds to finance stimulus spending and as the tax payment season approaches.

The move will also likely offset the impact of factors such as the impact of tax season and recent government bond issuance.

