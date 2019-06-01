(Bloomberg) -- China is launching an investigation into FedEx Corp. for the wrongful delivery of packages, Xinhua reported.

The U.S. express delivery company violated relevant laws and regulations of the industry in China by failing to send packages to correct addresses, the report said. That seriously harmed the legitimate rights and interests of its customers.

The relevant authorities decided to initiate an investigation, the report said.

Earlier this week, FedEx apologized for delivery errors on Huawei Technologies Co. packages following reports that parcels were returned to senders. Huawei had said it was reviewing its relationship with FedEx -- two packages containing documents being shipped to the company in China from Japan were diverted to the U.S. without authorization, Reuters reported, citing a company spokesman.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Dandan Li in Beijing at dli395@bloomberg.net;Crystal Chui in Zurich at tchui4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, James Ludden

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.