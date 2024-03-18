(Bloomberg) -- China seems to be toning down its military pressure on Taiwan, according to security officials from the self-governed island, who warned Beijing will still likely continue its diplomatic isolation campaign.

The People’s Liberation Army continues exercises and patrols around Taiwan, but they have not increased their intensity since January elections, according to two security officials, who spoke to Bloomberg News on Friday on condition they not be identified discussing the private matter. The results of those polls were disappointing for Beijing, which opposes the winning presidential candidate and his Democratic Progressive Party.

That apparent restraint since the election contrasts with previous occasions when Beijing increased naval and air force activity near Taiwan in anger at incidents such as visits to the island of foreign officials.

Beijing is likely waiting to see how President-elect Lai Ching-te’s new government operates once it takes office on May 20, the people said. China’s recent economic weakness is another reason for it to refrain from exacerbating tensions, they said.

China claims Taiwan is its territory and has vowed to bring the island of 23 million people under its control someday. The DPP’s Lai has described himself as a “pragmatic worker for independence” in the past, comments that led Beijing to brand him a “troublemaker” and “separatist” before the election.

Lai walked back those claims during his campaign and presented himself as a steady hand who could be trusted to make the right decisions in one of the world’s biggest geopolitical flashpoints. President Joe Biden has pledged the US would defend the island if it was attacked. Bloomberg Economics has estimated the price tag of a war at around $10 trillion, equal to about 10% of global GDP.

China has previously responded to what it sees as interference in its internal affairs with large military responses. After the outgoing president, Tsai Ing-wen, met top US lawmakers, the PLA held major military exercises around Taiwan that appeared to practice a blockade.

Tsai is also a member of the independence-leaning DPP, which rejects the notion that Taiwan is part of China. That’s a major reason Beijing has refused to deal with her and has stepped up efforts to pressure her government economically and diplomatically.

China increased military activity around Taiwan after Tsai won re-election in 2020, with visits by foreign lawmakers to Taipei prompting major responses by the PLA during her tenure. Yet the PLA was quiet around the island after a recent trip by China-critic Mike Gallagher, a Republican member of the House.

The Defense Ministry in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Still, the Taiwanese officials warned China will continue its long-term military preparations for an invasion of Taiwan. They pointed to Chinese leader Xi Jinping saying during a recent legislative meeting in Beijing that the military should dovetail its maritime strategy with economic development.

Xi also said the armed forces “should coordinate the preparation for maritime military conflicts, the protection of maritime rights and interests, and the development of the maritime economy.”

The security officials also said Beijing will forge ahead with efforts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically, especially to diminish any possible role at the United Nations. One of Taiwan’s last diplomatic allies severed relations with the island and switched recognition to China in January, in the wake of the election.

