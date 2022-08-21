(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks lowered their benchmark loan prime rates for the first time in months to help borrowing demand, an attempt at bolstering waning business and consumer sentiment as the economy struggles.

The one-year loan prime rate was lowered to 3.65% from 3.7%, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China on Monday, the first cut since January. All 20 economists polled by Bloomberg expected a 10-basis point reduction after the central bank dropped its key interest rates last week.

The five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, was cut to 4.3% from 4.45% after last being reduced by a record 15 basis points in May. The median estimate was for a 10-basis point drop, though seven of the 20 economists expected a 15-point decline.

Lower borrowing costs could help spur demand for loans, though it’s unlikely to reverse the sharp slump in consumer and business confidence triggered by turmoil in the property market and the stop-start reopening of the economy under the Covid Zero strategy.

Banks are flush with cash, but are either unwilling or finding it difficult to finance projects. Credit demand weakened sharply in July, prompting some economists to warn of a “liquidity trap” in China, where low interest rates fail to spur lending in the economy. As the property crisis deepens, hundreds of thousands of homebuyers have gone on a mortgage strike, and more households are saving up and avoiding taking on debt.

The LPRs are based on interest rates that 18 banks offer their best customers and are quoted as a spread over the central bank’s rate on its one-year policy loans, known as the medium-term lending facility.

Beijing has taken other steps to ease market panic and step up financing to the real-estate sector. The PBOC and two other ministries announced Friday that special loans will be offered through policy banks to to ensure property projects are delivered to buyers.

